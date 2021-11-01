HyperQuant Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $20,272.92 and approximately $2,906.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. One HyperQuant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00051055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00222538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00096363 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HQT is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

