FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the September 30th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of FSBW stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.54. The company had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $284.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.26. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 28.88%. On average, analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $66,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $35,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,708 shares of company stock valued at $263,099. 11.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 32.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the first quarter worth $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.