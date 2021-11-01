Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Short Interest Update

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the September 30th total of 149,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,177. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00. Ensysce Biosciences has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $23.99.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

