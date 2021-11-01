Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Decreases By 34.6%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the September 30th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAL traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.31. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,477. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.92. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $57.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter.

