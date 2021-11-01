Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Decreases By 34.6%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the September 30th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FCAL traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.31. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,477. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.92. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $57.99.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.