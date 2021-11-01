Brokerages Expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). IRIDEX posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IRIDEX.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 25.31% and a negative net margin of 5.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRIX. TheStreet upgraded IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of IRIX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,597. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.22. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $9.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IRIDEX by 82.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 43,323 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in IRIDEX by 20.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in IRIDEX by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares during the period. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.