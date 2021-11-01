ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of ITVPY stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.92. 18,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37. ITV has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

