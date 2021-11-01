SHPING Market Cap Reaches $1.65 Million (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. SHPING has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $38,731.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00050993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.23 or 0.00221248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00096218 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,688,082,597 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

