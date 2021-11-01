Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brenntag has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.
OTCMKTS BNTGY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.05. 29,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,545. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.62.
About Brenntag
Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.
Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.