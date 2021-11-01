Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brenntag has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Brenntag alerts:

OTCMKTS BNTGY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.05. 29,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,545. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.62.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Brenntag had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Brenntag will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.