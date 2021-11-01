Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GSS. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Star Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 354,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $425.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the second quarter worth $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 135.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

