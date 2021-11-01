Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Symrise from €105.00 ($123.53) to €110.00 ($129.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symrise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

SYIEY stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,272. Symrise has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

