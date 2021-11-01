PhoenixDAO Achieves Market Cap of $6.91 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and $251,265.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00050993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.23 or 0.00221248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00096218 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

