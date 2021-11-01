ROOBEE Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.16 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $22.35 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00024407 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.21 or 0.00255561 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001059 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,531,660,664 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

