Pyrk (PYRK) Price Up 27.3% Over Last Week

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a total market cap of $45,485.17 and approximately $1,135.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pyrk has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pyrk alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012352 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PYRKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pyrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pyrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.