Short Interest in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Drops By 42.6%

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,200 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the September 30th total of 385,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of PLDT by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,410,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 427,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.05. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,187. PLDT has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.28.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $992.14 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 13.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.844 dividend. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

About PLDT

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

