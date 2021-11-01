John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Down 46.4% in October

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the September 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 345.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,124,000 after buying an additional 360,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HPI stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,732. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

