Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Update

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the September 30th total of 252,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 3,103.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 64,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $8.43. 3,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,531. The firm has a market cap of $468.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.35. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 25.16%.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

