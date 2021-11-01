Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Up 9.2%

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s stock price shot up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.70. 23,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 462,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $56,173.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $319,884.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,583 shares of company stock valued at $653,486. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the period.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

