Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-10% yr/yr $8.41-8.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.51 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAH shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.25.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.53. 33,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,879. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

