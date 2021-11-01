pEOS 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and $7.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, pEOS has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00079905 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00073295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00102720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,682.37 or 0.99279865 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,303.59 or 0.07040921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022759 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PEOSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.