Whiteheart Market Capitalization Reaches $4.62 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 1st. Whiteheart has a market cap of $4.62 million and $122,219.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $520.26 or 0.00851183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00079905 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00073295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00102720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,682.37 or 0.99279865 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,303.59 or 0.07040921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022759 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

