Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Market Cap Reaches $64.54 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $20.78 or 0.00033991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $64.54 million and $13.99 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00079905 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00073295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00102720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,682.37 or 0.99279865 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,303.59 or 0.07040921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022759 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,106,439 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

