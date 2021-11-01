CryptoZoon (ZOON) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.24 Million

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $11.67 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoZoon has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00079905 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00073295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00102720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,682.37 or 0.99279865 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,303.59 or 0.07040921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022759 BTC.

About CryptoZoon

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 789,578,652 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

