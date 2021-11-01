Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.44

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.44 and last traded at C$2.42, with a volume of 46509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 597.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.03. The firm has a market cap of C$237.45 million and a PE ratio of 24.59.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$92.97 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foraco International SA will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

