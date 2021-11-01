$0.19 EPS Expected for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Farmland Partners reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

FPI has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other news, Director John A. Good bought 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $108,633 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Farmland Partners by 197.3% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FPI stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $11.22. 6,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,528. The company has a market capitalization of $368.24 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.86. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.33%.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

