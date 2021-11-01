Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 22,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 263,432 shares.The stock last traded at $8.50 and had previously closed at $8.28.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the first quarter worth $1,727,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 24.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 177,263 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 591.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the second quarter worth $223,000. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

