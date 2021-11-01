Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Short Interest Update

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 499,900.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-Southern Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ MSVB traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 million, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Mid-Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.