iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Hits New 52-Week High at $137.50

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $137.50 and last traded at $137.50, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.51.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.364 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 144.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

