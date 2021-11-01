Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Trading Down 5.1%

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)’s share price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $119.12 and last traded at $119.36. 4,945 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 557,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.78.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $5,312,504.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total value of $156,767.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 336.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

