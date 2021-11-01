Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$6.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$7.25 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cormark set a C$4.28 target price on Secure Energy Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.57.

Shares of TSE SES traded up C$0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$6.48. 1,552,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,693. The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -17.68. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.43 and a one year high of C$6.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

