CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at CIBC in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canada Goose to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.25.

Shares of TSE GOOS traded up C$1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$47.22. 216,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,136. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.82. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of C$35.80 and a 12 month high of C$62.57.

In related news, Director Dani Reiss sold 26,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.79, for a total transaction of C$1,231,205.17.

Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

