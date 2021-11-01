Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.98.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.61 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

AEXAY stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 22,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,342. Atos has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.42.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

