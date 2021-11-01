W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.00-20.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $19.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.7-13.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion.W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $19.000-$20.500 EPS.

Shares of GWW stock traded up $3.18 on Monday, hitting $466.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,675. The business has a 50 day moving average of $420.20 and a 200 day moving average of $438.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $345.00 and a 12-month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a sell rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $474.50.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

