Govi Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GOVI)

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Govi coin can currently be purchased for about $2.34 or 0.00003865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Govi has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Govi has a market capitalization of $22.29 million and approximately $819,661.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00079731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00073470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00102712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,752.98 or 1.00308384 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,255.84 or 0.07026764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00022834 BTC.

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,520,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

