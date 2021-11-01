RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock Price Up 9.8%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) rose 9.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.68 and last traded at $34.68. Approximately 3,552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 429,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.58.

RAPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.17.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $89,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $319,392.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,975 shares of company stock worth $91,244 and sold 168,003 shares worth $5,684,659. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

