Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Short Interest Down 27.4% in October

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,600 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the September 30th total of 612,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.6 days.

IFSPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Interfor from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interfor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Interfor stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,749. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83. Interfor has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

