Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Short Interest Down 38.8% in October

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,000 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the September 30th total of 447,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.2 days.

Shares of KHTRF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.15. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,490. Knight Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Stifel Europe raised Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$5.95 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.