Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS) Short Interest Update

Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the September 30th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,639,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LEAS traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,151,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,046,654. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. Strategic Asset Leasing has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
About Strategic Asset Leasing
Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Asset Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Asset Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.