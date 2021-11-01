Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS) Short Interest Update

Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the September 30th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,639,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LEAS traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,151,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,046,654. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. Strategic Asset Leasing has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

About Strategic Asset Leasing

Strategic Asset Leasing Inc, a development stage company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating mining energy reserves worldwide. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of lithium and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Mammoth Energy Group, Inc and changed its name to Strategic Asset Leasing Inc in November 2014.

