Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Hits New 52-Week High at $171.24

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $171.24 and last traded at $171.18, with a volume of 990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.24.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $654.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Primerica by 3.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Primerica by 21.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Primerica by 11.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,896,000 after buying an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Primerica by 18.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

