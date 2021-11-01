Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.63

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.63 and last traded at $43.43, with a volume of 126345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.51.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3748 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -346.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

