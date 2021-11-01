Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 86,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 237,850 shares.The stock last traded at $6.80 and had previously closed at $6.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $810.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.88 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOMA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 316,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 89,304 shares during the period. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

