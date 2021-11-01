$0.75 EPS Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. Southside Bancshares posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

SBSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In related news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $39,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $42.43. 1,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,802. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

