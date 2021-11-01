SafeMoon Inu Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (CURRENCY:SMI) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 1st. SafeMoon Inu has a market cap of $102.81 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeMoon Inu has traded up 335.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon Inu alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00079731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00073470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00102712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,752.98 or 1.00308384 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,255.84 or 0.07026764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00022834 BTC.

SafeMoon Inu Profile

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu

Buying and Selling SafeMoon Inu

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.