Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Receives $91.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSR. Compass Point raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

CSR traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,317. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $108.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

