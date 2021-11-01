Helmet.insure Market Cap Reaches $10.49 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and $800,870.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00079731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00073470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00102712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,752.98 or 1.00308384 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,255.84 or 0.07026764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00022834 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,024,889 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

