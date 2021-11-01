Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will post sales of $147.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.40 million. Shift4 Payments posted sales of $87.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year sales of $524.40 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $643.60 million, with estimates ranging from $630.60 million to $663.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FOUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

In related news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,215.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 45,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 33,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $63.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,128. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.87. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.08 and a beta of 2.35.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

