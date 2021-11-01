Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.92 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will post $54.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.40 million to $55.70 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $47.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $214.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $217.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $233.46 million, with estimates ranging from $220.30 million to $253.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRNO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,810. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.33. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $73.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 94.44%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

