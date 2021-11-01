Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 128026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1.27.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Castle mine consists of 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses covering an area of 2,815 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

