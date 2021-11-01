Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.18

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 162750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$25.84 million and a PE ratio of -30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a current ratio of 16.97.

About Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

