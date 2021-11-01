Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.74

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 77.74 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 77.24 ($1.01), with a volume of 216634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74 ($0.97).

The firm has a market capitalization of £87.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 72.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.28.

Get Frenkel Topping Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.34 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Frenkel Topping Group’s payout ratio is 0.85%.

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Frenkel Topping Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frenkel Topping Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.