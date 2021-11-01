Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Up 12.3%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) shot up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 5.48 and last traded at 5.28. 254,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,959,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.70.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is 7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 0.62 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Materials during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Materials during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

